Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss

HOUSTON, Texas — The Boston Red Sox will aim to rebound from their first series loss in nearly three weeks as they face the Houston Astros on Monday night at 8:10 p.m. Eastern time. The Red Sox, after dropping a decisive game to the San Diego Padres, are looking to regain momentum against the Astros, whom they swept last weekend for the first time since 2013.

Boston has struggled recently, losing three of their last four games. However, they will send ace Garrett Crochet to the mound, who has been a reliable source of stability. Crochet is riding a six-game winning streak and has not lost in his last 11 starts. His only loss since June came when he pitched seven shutout innings but still ended up on the losing side against the Los Angeles Angels.

In a contrasting situation, starting for Houston will be Cristian Javier, making his season debut after a 14-month absence due to Tommy John surgery. His return adds an additional layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made crucial lineup adjustments for the game, incorporating players like Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman, who is playing competitively in Houston for the first time since leaving the Astros as a free agent. Bregman, a two-time World Series champion with Houston, expressed his excitement: “It’s going to be great… I look forward to going out there and competing with the guys and trying to get some wins.”

Heading into Monday’s matchup, the Red Sox sit four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East and are one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the first wild card spot. The tension surrounding this game is palpable, making this a critical moment in the season for Boston.

With a current record of 65-54, the Red Sox have their work cut out for them as they face an unpredictable Astros team. The first pitch is expected at 8:10 p.m. Eastern, with broadcasting available on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7.