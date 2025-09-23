Red Sox Face Blue Jays in Crucial Series Opener Tonight

Toronto, Canada – The Boston Red Sox travel to Toronto tonight for a key series against the Blue Jays, starting at 7:07 p.m. ET. This match kicks off a three-game set, with significant postseason implications for both teams.

The Red Sox (85-71) currently hold a wild card spot but are just one game ahead of the Guardians and Astros, making this series crucial for their playoff hopes. Cleveland is facing the Tigers, who are also in contention, in a pivotal three-game series tonight.

On the other side, the Blue Jays (90-66) are fighting for the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs, with a magic number of four to clinch that spot. The Red Sox will send Lucas Giolito (10-4, 3.46 ERA) to the mound, while Toronto counters with Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.38 ERA).

Both teams have statistics that showcase their recent performances. The Red Sox have accumulated 10 or more hits in six of their last eight games, which is the fourth-highest in the AL. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, have secured the season series against Boston, winning seven of the previous ten matchups.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted, ‘Every game is important right now, especially against a division rival like Toronto. We need to stay focused and capitalize on our opportunities.’

Fans can watch the game on NESN or tune into WEEI-FM 93.7 for the broadcast.

This clash is not just about playoffs; it’s about pride and proving where each team stands as the season draws to a close.