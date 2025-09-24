Red Sox Face Blue Jays as Playoff Race Heats Up

TORONTO, Canada — The Boston Red Sox aim to secure a wild-card spot in the American League playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at 7:07 p.m.

With the postseason race intensifying, the Red Sox (86-71) send left-hander Garrett Crochet to the mound, who is nearing a significant milestone of 200 innings pitched. This brings a sense of achievement in an era where starter workloads have decreased due to larger pitching staffs.

“I was kind of like, ‘Man, that would be cool to hit that mark,’” said Crochet, who needs just eight outs to reach 200 innings. “I always knew how that felt, being on the opposite side, being that I was in the bullpen for a little bit.”

In another corner, the Blue Jays (90-67) counter with veteran right-hander Max Scherzer, who has struggled this season with a 5.06 ERA in 16 starts since joining the team. In his career against the Red Sox, Scherzer holds a 5-6 record with a 5.67 ERA.

The stakes are high for the Red Sox, who saw their magic number to clinch a postseason berth drop to three after a turbulent series of games leading to Wednesday’s matchup. Any combination of three Red Sox wins or three Houston Astros losses can guarantee Boston a playoff spot for the first time since 2021.

In the previous game, the Red Sox narrowly avoided a third consecutive loss, with the postseason implications heavy in the air. The team needs to turn their situation around against Toronto, as a win on Wednesday would reduce their magic number to two.

Statistically, the Red Sox hold a favorable all-time record of 155-125 at the Rogers Centre, boasting a winning percentage of .554, the best among all American League teams at that venue.

Blue Jays fans expressed frustration over questionable calls made during Tuesday’s game, including a fouled bases-loaded hit from George Springer, which may have cost them crucial runs.

Boston’s coaching staff has made strategic adjustments to the pitching rotation, moving Crochet to pitch the middle game of the series, allowing him to potentially start a wild-card series, should the team qualify.

Additionally, Toronto welcomes back outfielder Anthony Santander from the injured list, presenting both teams with even more pressure as they look to solidify their spots in the postseason.

The situation is critical for the Red Sox as they continue their playoff push in a tightly contested American League race.