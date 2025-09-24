Red Sox Face Critical Stretch as AL East Race Heats Up

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a crucial week as they prepare for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting Tuesday. The Red Sox, currently 85-71, are looking to secure a postseason spot after winning two of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

With the playoffs approaching, the Red Sox hold a slim 0.1 percent chance of winning the American League East. They are behind the Blue Jays, who have already clinched a playoff berth, and must leapfrog the New York Yankees to have any chance at the division title.

If the Red Sox hope to make the postseason, they need to start by sweeping the Blue Jays. However, their 3-7 record against Toronto this season complicates their path. The Yankees, meanwhile, have an easier schedule, facing off against two sub-.500 teams, the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays have been struggling, winning just one of their last five games, and face injury issues. Key players Bo Bichette (knee) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) are sidelined, along with pitcher Chris Bassitt, who is out with back inflammation.

This week could also see the Red Sox contending with a desperate Detroit Tigers team in their final series of the season. The Tigers, once leading the division by 11 games, have seen their lead shrink to just one game after a poor stretch, making them eager to reverse their fortunes.

Boston’s rotation for this pivotal week includes Lucas Giolito on Tuesday, followed by fellow pitchers Crochet and Brayan Bello. Giolito is positioned to pitch in a potential do-or-die scenario in the season finale against Detroit.

Manager Alex Cora stated that the adjustments in the pitching rotation also aim to provide Bello with extra rest after some tough outings in September. He has struggled with a 5.85 ERA and has not completed six innings since late August. Cora emphasized the need for strategic planning for both immediate games and the postseason.

The Red Sox have shown flashes of offensive improvement, with key hitters like Alex Bregman, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Masataka Yoshida contributing positively this past weekend. Despite some successes, they continue to face issues capitalizing in critical situations, notably going 0-for-8 with the bases loaded against the Rays.

“We need to change and obviously get a little tighter,” first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said regarding their struggles with clutch hitting. The team’s difficulty in scoring with the bases loaded has been an ongoing issue, with a dismal 6-for-50 performance in such situations over the past month.

The Red Sox must find a way to overcome these hurdles as they enter a crucial week, with their postseason aspirations hanging in the balance.