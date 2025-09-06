Red Sox Face Former Pitcher Rodriguez in Key Series

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Boston Red Sox will face a familiar opponent when they meet the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a three-game series at Chase Field. Former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will start for the Diamondbacks, marking a reunion with the team he pitched for from 2015 to 2021.

Rodriguez, now in his second season with Arizona, had a notable seven-year career with Boston, achieving a 3.83 ERA in 159 games. He played a crucial role in the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series victory. After declining a qualifying offer from Boston in 2021, he signed with the Detroit Tigers before making his way to the Diamondbacks.

This season has been challenging for Rodriguez, who has a 5.40 ERA through 24 starts. However, he recently showcased his potential by pitching six shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As he prepares to face his old team, he will likely lean on his fastball-heavy approach. This could be risky, as the Red Sox currently lead the league with a high batting average against left-handed fastballs.

One of the Red Sox players to watch is Alex Bregman, who has a strong history against Rodriguez. In 31 plate appearances, Bregman has hit .296 with two doubles and three home runs against him. Unfortunately for Boston, they will be without rookie sensation Roman Anthony due to an oblique injury.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed that Anthony’s injury, characterized as a grade 2 strain, could keep him out for 4-6 weeks. This upset Anthony, who expressed his disappointment but remains hopeful about returning this season. Meanwhile, the team will look to maintain their momentum, as they hold a Wild Card spot in the American League.

Payton Tolle, the highly-regarded Red Sox prospect, will make his second career start in this series after a successful debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tolle, who is adjusting to pitching on the road for the first time, is expected to face a tougher Arizona lineup. The Diamondbacks are known for their strong performance against left-handed pitching, with several players like Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll excelling in those matchups.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. MST as both teams aim to improve their playoff standings in a crucial series.