Red Sox Face Guardians as Playoff Race Heats Up

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series starting Monday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET, hoping to build on their recent success against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After avoiding a weekend sweep against the Pirates, the Red Sox are set to start right-hander Brayan Bello, who is fresh off two impressive outings, including a seven-inning shutout against the New York Yankees. Bello holds a record of 10-6 this season with a 2.99 ERA.

The Guardians will counter with rookie lefty Parker Messick, who has enjoyed a strong start to his major league career. In his two appearances, Messick has given up just one earned run over 13 ⅔ innings, boasting a 0.66 ERA.

First pitch will be broadcast live on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7. The Red Sox have won five of their last seven games and currently own the American League’s best record since July 1, while sitting 3 ½ games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Cleveland’s lineup will include players like Steven Kwan and José Ramírez, while the Red Sox will rely on the bat of Anthony and Alex Bregman. Statistically, Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman leads the league with 44 consecutive batters faced without allowing a hit, showcasing their pitching strength.

As both teams aim for the postseason, the urgency of each game becomes more pronounced. Fans can expect a competitive and thrilling matchup as the teams kick off the series on Labor Day.

Bello has performed well historically against the Guardians, holding a record of 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two career starts. The Red Sox will look to continue their momentum into this crucial series.