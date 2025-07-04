Sports
Red Sox Face Nationals in Holiday Showdown Today
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Boston Red Sox will face the Washington Nationals in an interleague matchup today, July 4, at 11:05 a.m. ET. Both teams are coming off series wins, setting the stage for an exciting holiday game at Nationals Park.
The Red Sox, with a record of 43-45, sit fourth in the American League East, struggling with an 18-25 record on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Nationals are positioned fifth in the National League East, also holding an 18-25 home record in 2025.
Boston enters this matchup as a slight favorite with a money line of -113, meaning a wager of $113 would return $100. The over/under for total runs is set at 8.5, indicating expectations for a competitive game.
The Nationals have been successful against the Red Sox lately, winning four of the last six meetings between the two teams. Pitching for Boston today is right-hander Tanner Houck (4-1, 3.99 ERA), who has performed well this season with 51 strikeouts over 58.2 innings. In his last outing, he secured a commanding 15-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, pitching seven innings and allowing just one earned run.
Among the standout players for Boston is right fielder Alex Verdugo, who is hitting .261 this season with 17 home runs. He has been on a hot streak lately, contributing significantly in the team’s previous games.
On the other side, the Nationals will send Michael Soroka (3-5, 4.70 ERA) to the mound. Soroka is coming off a no-decision in a recent loss where he allowed one earned run over six innings. He will be looking to improve his performance today against a formidable lineup.
Washington’s left fielder has also been having a strong season with a .294 batting average and 23 home runs, further adding to the excitement of this matchup. He aims to extend his hitting streak today after an impressive performance against the Detroit Tigers.
The experts at SportsLine have predicted that the total runs could exceed the over/under, projecting around 9.7 combined runs between the two teams.
