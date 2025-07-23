Red Sox Face Phillies After Series Loss to Cubs

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Boston Red Sox are set to battle the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, following a disappointing series against the Chicago Cubs. The Red Sox managed to avoid a sweep at Wrigley Field, highlighting strong performances from players Wilyer Abreu and Alex Bregman, who each contributed key home runs.

Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler will take the mound for the opener at Citizens Bank Park. Buehler’s recent outings have shown signs of improvement after a rough patch in June, as he allowed just two earned runs in five innings previously this month. He acknowledged the mental struggles faced during that period. “It’s nice to go through a week of prep and not feel like I should just retire,” Buehler remarked.

The Phillies, currently leading the NL East, will counter with Zack Wheeler, who is a contender for the Cy Young Award. In his last start prior to the All-Star break, Wheeler allowed four runs against the Padres, which resulted in a loss.

Both teams have settled in with their lineups for the game. The Red Sox will feature Duran in left field, Bregman at third, and Anthony as designated hitter. Meanwhile, the Phillies will have Trea Turner leading off at shortstop, followed by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

The Red Sox have been performing notably against National League opponents, posting a 9-3 record in recent games over 18 contests against them. Buehler’s history against the Phillies shows he has a mixed record, with a 1-1 outcome and a 6.48 ERA in his previous matchups.

Statistically, the Red Sox have had difficulty capitalizing after trailing in games, going 5-31 when behind after six innings. Meanwhile, Wheeler holds a successful 2-1 record against the Red Sox with a 2.75 ERA.

The matchup promises to be a critical one for both squads, as each seeks to maintain momentum in their respective playoff pushes.