Red Sox Face Pirates for Series Finale with Giolito on Mound

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox are looking to avoid being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series finale on Sunday. After two consecutive losses, the Red Sox will rely on pitcher Lucas Giolito to turn things around as they prepare for the game at 1:35 p.m.

In their last matchup, the Red Sox struggled on both offense and defense, leading to a sound defeat against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Earlier in the series, Payton Tolle made a brilliant debut, which was overshadowed by a bullpen failure.

Giolito has been in good form, throwing eight shutout innings in his previous start and aiming to maintain that momentum against the Pirates. “I’m having a blast right now with these guys,” Giolito said. “Every single game matters,” emphasizing the heightened stakes as the Red Sox fight for a playoff position.

The Pirates, with a record of 61-76, are starting Mitch Keller on the mound, who has had a challenging season with a 6-12 record and a 4.35 ERA. Boston has a 75-62 record and currently sits 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East after losing two straight.

The Red Sox lineup features players such as Anthony, Bregman, and Duran, while the Pirates will send Triolo, Horwitz, and McCutchen to the plate. Both teams are looking for a win as the season winds down.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7.