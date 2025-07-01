Red Sox Face Reds: Home Run Bets for June 30

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox are set to face the Cincinnati Reds on June 30, 2025, at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park. With a season filled with home runs, players are gearing up for betting opportunities. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu, despite being a platoon player, is among the most popular choices for home run bets this season. He has hit 14 home runs in just 237 at-bats, all against right-handed pitchers.

On Monday, Abreu will go up against Reds rookie Chase Burns, who is making his second start after a solid debut against the New York Yankees. Burns surrendered a homer in his first game, making Abreu a likely contender for another home run, especially with the Red Sox favored at -171 and an over/under of 7.5 runs.

FanDuel has Abreu’s home run odds set at +420, which makes him one of the top picks for home runs tonight. SportsLine‘s advanced model has been highly accurate, recently nailing several prop bets, upping the odds of a successful wager for Abreu.

Also, player Ketel Marte is another one to watch after hitting nine home runs in June. While facing a strong pitcher, he also holds a favorable history against his opponent, hitting a -420 line for a home run.

The matchup against the Reds and Abreu’s form could lead to a lucrative night for bettors. The recent stats and reports from SportsLine indicate that Abreu’s chance for a home run is as strong as ever. With the odds set for a profit on various platforms, the excitement is building as game time approaches.

With the current form of both teams and the pitching matchup, players and fans alike are poised for an eventful night at Fenway Park. Expect an electrifying atmosphere as the teams battle it out, and home run prop bets could add to the thrill.