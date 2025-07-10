Red Sox Face Rockies in Series Opener at Fenway Park

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox will host the Colorado Rockies for the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Monday evening. The game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox lineup will once again feature right-handed hitter Nate Eaton leading off, marking the third consecutive game against a left-handed starting pitcher. Eaton will play third base. Other key players in the lineup include Romy Gonzalez at second base and Abraham Toro at first base.

On the mound for Boston will be Richard Fitts, who is currently 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA. He will face Rockies lefty Austin Gomber, who has a record of 0-1 and an ERA of 5.49. Gomber previously faced the Red Sox last July when he allowed four runs in 5 ⅔ innings but did not earn a decision.

Boston enters the series after a weekend sweep against the Washington Nationals, improving their record to 46-45. In contrast, the Rockies struggle with a record of 21-69.

Television coverage for the game will be provided by NESN, with radio coverage on WEEI at 93.7 FM.