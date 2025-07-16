Red Sox Face Tough Choices Over Alex Bregman This Offseason

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox are facing a challenging offseason as they consider retaining star player Alex Bregman while also addressing other roster needs. Bregman, who has had an outstanding season, was an All-Star and is currently slashing .298/.380/.546 with 11 home runs.

After trading Rafael Devers, the Red Sox have some financial flexibility to potentially sign Bregman. However, contracts for players of his caliber do not come cheap. According to reports, a deal for Bregman could range from $184 million, which he reportedly sought from the Tigers, to possibly $200 million.

If the Red Sox commit to spending $200 million on Bregman, they will have to make difficult decisions regarding other key players on their roster. One option on the table is to part ways with pitcher Lucas Giolito in order to create additional payroll space.

Currently, Giolito has a $14 million club option for 2026, which increases to $19 million if he pitches at least 140 innings this season. At present, he has logged 72.1 innings. With the second half of the season still ahead, hitting the 140-inning mark is a strong possibility for him.

While Giolito has had a rough year in the past, he has found success recently, boasting a 3.36 ERA in 13 starts overall and an impressive 0.70 ERA in his last six starts. The Red Sox may find it difficult to let him go, but a hefty contract for Bregman could complicate their ability to retain him. As the offseason approaches, the Red Sox must weigh their priorities and decide how much they are willing to invest in their roster.