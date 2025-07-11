Sports
Red Sox Face Tough Decisions Ahead of Trade Deadline
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Red Sox are at a crossroads as they approach the trade deadline, needing to make critical decisions about their roster.
The team is currently teetering between contending and rebuilding due to injuries and some ongoing team drama this season. In this context, they have several tradeable assets they might explore.
According to MassLive insider Sean McAdam, the Red Sox should consider trade offers for closer Aroldis Chapman. “Even if they’re in the thick of it, I think they should listen on Aroldis Chapman, because he’s going to have enormous value,” McAdam stated.
Chapman’s performance has improved significantly, challenging previous concerns about his walk rate. “There’s nothing not to like about him,” McAdam added. “Let teams trip over themselves and see what they’ll offer you. You can find a closer, but I don’t think you can pass up what people are going to offer for Aroldis Chapman.”
Given Chapman is on an expiring contract, the Red Sox stand to lose him at the end of the season. Potential suitors for the star closer include teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, which are expected to compete in the postseason.
In addition, the Red Sox have been without star third baseman Alex Bregman for over a month as he recovers from a leg injury. Recent reports indicate Bregman might return before the All-Star break, potentially shifting the team’s outlook. Bregman has a .299 batting average this season, contributing significantly when healthy.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Red Sox are currently on a five-game winning streak and hope Bregman’s return could help them maintain their competitive push.
