Red Sox Face Tough Series Against Reds After Recent Losses

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox continued their downward trend over the weekend, losing two of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays and falling three games below .500. They have now lost seven of their last eight games.

Tonight, the Sox will open a series against the Cincinnati Reds with an intriguing pitching matchup. Left-hander Garrett Crochet, who boasts a 2.06 ERA, will take the mound for Boston. His performance ranks third in the American League, trailing only Hunter Brown of Houston and Max Fried of New York.

The Reds will counter with rookie Chase Burns, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, making only his second big league start. In his debut against the Yankees, Burns averaged 98 mph on his fastball, reaching 100 mph at times.

The starting lineups for the game include:

REDS (44-40): Friedl CF, McLain 2B, De La Cruz SS, Hays DH, Steer LF, Stephenson C, Hinds RF, Encarnacion-Strand 1B, Espinal 3B

Pitching: RHP Chase Burns (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

RED SOX (41-44): Duran LF, Anthony DH, Toro 1B, Narváez C, Abreu RF, Story SS, Mayer 3B, Hamilton 2B, Rafaela CF

Pitching: LHP Garrett Crochet (7-4, 2.06 ERA)

The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7. In terms of history, Crochet has struggled against the Reds, holding a 0-1 record with a 6.43 ERA in four appearances.

In the past games, the Red Sox have found it challenging to keep their opponents’ run totals under control. They have allowed at least five runs in seven of their last 11 games after previously managing to limit rivals to three runs or fewer in six straight outings.

Notably, Marcelo Mayer, who missed the series against Toronto due to personal reasons, may rejoin the lineup. The Red Sox have faced setbacks this season, with their starting pitchers’ performance causing concern. Boston has been unable to consistently find success from its rotation.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been on a winning streak, taking six of their last seven games. Red Sox players expressed the need for improvement, as tensions rise among players and fans alike.

As the team struggles, Jarren Duran acknowledged the weight of the situation, stating, “It feels a little tense right now, but I’m not too worried about this group.”

With both teams needing a boost, the first game of this series is set to be crucial for the struggling Red Sox.