Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park

Boston, MA – The Boston Red Sox suffered a heartbreaking defeat to the Baltimore Orioles, losing 4-3 in 11 innings at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. The game was marked by missed opportunities and left the Red Sox with a growing number of concerns as the postseason approaches.

Despite a sellout crowd of 37,435 fans and an atmosphere reminiscent of playoff baseball, the Red Sox couldn’t capitalize on multiple scoring chances, finishing 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position. They left a staggering 13 men on base throughout the game.

“We had opportunities to win the game early, in the middle, and late,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “And it just didn’t happen.” This loss marked the Sox’s seventh in their last ten games.

The game went into extra innings after a dramatic ninth inning, where Nathaniel Lowe’s two-run homer tied the game. But the Red Sox failed to bring home any runs, despite having the bases loaded multiple times.

In the top of the 11th, the Orioles scored on a pair of ground balls by Garrett Whitlock, allowing Jeremiah Jackson to cross the plate from second base. In the bottom half, the Red Sox managed to advance pinch runner Nate Eaton to third base, but a fly ball by Roman Anthony was caught by center fielder Colton Cowser, and Eaton was unable to score.

Third base coach Kyle Hudson opted against sending Eaton home, stating, “With the arm that he has and the distance that he has from home plate, I thought he had a good chance to make a play at home plate.”

Earlier in the game, the Red Sox struggled with bases-loaded situations, especially in the eighth inning against rookie reliever Kade Strowd. Cora’s team failed to execute, striking out three times when it counted the most.

“It’s on to the next, especially at this point in the year,” Trevor Story said, reflecting the team’s need to focus on future games after this disappointing performance.

Walker Buehler, who made his first start since being activated, had a mixed performance on the mound, allowing three runs over four innings. The team now faces a crucial stretch leading into a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The Red Sox must regroup and address their recent struggles to keep postseason hopes alive as they look to bounce back from yet another tough loss.