Red Sox Future Uncertain as Contract Talks Stall with Anthony

BOSTON, MA — Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony has indicated that there has been no progress on contract extension talks. “There hasn’t even been a single peep about it since I’ve been here,” Anthony commented, emphasizing his focus on gameplay over contract negotiations.

The young outfielder, only 21 years old, came into the season alongside top prospects Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran. Although Anthony hasn’t had a stellar performance, hitting .219 with a .356 slugging percentage in a limited sample size of 87 plate appearances, the Red Sox may still see potential in him as he nears free agency eligibility in 2031.

Earlier this season, teammate Jarren Duran made news by signing an eight-year contract worth $60 million, which raises expectations for Anthony’s potential deal. “Both sides have handled that well in terms of just letting me go and play,” he said about the ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, Masataka Yoshida has started a rehabilitation assignment as he recovers from ongoing shoulder issues. Yoshida is also practicing first base drills, although manager Alex Cora has stated that this should not be interpreted as a definitive shift in his position. “I don’t anticipate him starting at first base,” Cora explained. “But if something crazy happens, at least he can catch throws and knock down a ground ball.”

The Red Sox have faced uncertainties as they manage their roster with a combination of utility players and injuries. With the All-Star break approaching, the team is adjusting its lineup in hopes of solidifying a playoff position.

In another development, third baseman Alex Bregman may return from the injured list soon. Cora expressed hope that Bregman could be back during the team’s homestand, which runs through early July. In Bregman’s absence, Mayer has stepped up, but his return poses questions about team configuration, as the Sox aim for consistency.

The Red Sox currently sit at 44-45, positioned 2.5 games behind a playoff spot. With the trade deadline approaching, the club’s decisions regarding player contracts and roster development remain critical as they work toward improving their standings.