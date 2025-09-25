Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays

TAMPA — Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox is on the brink of a notable achievement as he prepares to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. The lefthander needs just eight more outs to reach the 200-inning mark for the season, a milestone that has become increasingly rare in Major League Baseball.

Having logged 197⅓ innings entering this vital game, Crochet reflects on the significance of hitting the 200-inning milestone. “I wasn’t trying to hold myself to it [before the season], but I was kind of like, ‘Man, that would be cool to hit that mark,’ ” said Crochet.

Once a standard for starting pitchers, reaching 200 innings has become a challenging feat, particularly with teams using larger pitching staffs. This season could see fewer than four pitchers achieve this milestone, a first during a non-strike year.

“Efficiency and consistency,” are key, Crochet acknowledged regarding his ability to log such innings. He recognized a turning point on August 11 when he failed to reach five innings for the first time in over a year. Since then, he has consistently gone deep into games, averaging at least five innings in 30 of his first 31 starts.

Manager Alex Cora rearranged the starting rotation to keep Crochet in line for a potential Game 1 of a wild-card series. “Give Bello a breather and keep Garrett in line,” Cora explained, indicating the importance of Crochet’s role in the team’s playoff hopes.

Crochet has been effective on four days’ rest, producing a 3.58 ERA, but excels even more on five days, where his ERA is 2.27. “We had a point in the season that we needed to [rest Crochet], and we did it. We took care of him… he’s going to take care of us the rest of the season,” Cora stated.

The 26-year-old must remain sharp against the Blue Jays, who have experienced recent struggles, losing five of their last six games. Toronto will send Max Scherzer to the mound, adding to the stakes of this pivotal matchup.

As the Red Sox fight for a wild-card spot, Crochet is ready for the challenge. “I know that I have more to give,” he said. “I’ve shown myself that I have more.”