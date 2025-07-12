Sports
Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Skips 2025 MLB All-Star Game for Team Focus
BOSTON — Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet has decided to sit out the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, prioritizing his focus on the second half of the season. The 25-year-old left-handed pitcher, who earned his second consecutive All-Star selection, faces a busy workload this year and aims to help Boston push for the playoffs.
“For me, it’s just looking at my past four years,” Crochet explained regarding his choice to withdraw. “In 2022, I threw zero innings. In ‘23, I threw 13. Last year, I threw 146, and this year I’m on pace for 200. It makes no sense to throw in a game that doesn’t affect my team’s fate.”
Crochet’s statement highlights his dedication to his team, especially as they eye a postseason spot. Currently, he leads all MLB pitchers with 151 strikeouts, having pitched 120 ⅓ innings with a remarkable 2.39 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. Opponents have hit just .217 against him this season.
The decision not to pitch in the All-Star Game, scheduled for July 15, was influenced by his upcoming responsibilities. He is set to start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, which puts him on three days’ rest for the All-Star event. Crochet emphasized the importance of allowing himself adequate recovery time, particularly since he aims to be fully prepared for the critical stretch leading to the playoffs.
“It’s a huge honor to be there,” Crochet said. “If I were to go next year, I would probably pitch. However, considering my growth and workload, I prefer not to add to it now.”
Crochet’s absence creates an opportunity for Casey Mize of the Detroit Tigers, who will take his place on the American League roster. Meanwhile, Crochet will join his teammates in Atlanta, supporting closer Aroldis Chapman as the Red Sox’s only representative. The game will mark a significant moment for the Red Sox, who are aiming for their first postseason appearance since 2021.
