Red Sox Host Blue Jays Amid Six-Game Losing Streak

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox are in a bit of trouble as they prepare to face the Toronto Blue Jays at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. After a promising start to June, the Red Sox have lost six straight games, including a tough 9-0 defeat to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the Red Sox, aiming to stop the team’s downward spiral. Giolito has shown improvement this month, posting a 1.00 ERA over his last three starts, a major rebound from his earlier struggles this season.

On the opposing side, veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt will start for the Blue Jays. Bassitt has had a strong season with a record of 7-3 and a 3.61 ERA.

Both teams have their challenges. The Red Sox lineup features players like Jarren Duran and Trevor Story, but they have struggled, scoring just four runs over their last three games. In contrast, the Blue Jays’ offense, led by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has been on fire, collecting 16 hits in their last victory against Boston.

Statically, the Red Sox have had difficulty against the Blue Jays this season, with a 2-6 record. Notably, Boston will be without rookie third baseman Marcelo Mayer, who is on the bereavement list.

In their last meeting on April 10, Bassitt limited the Red Sox to just one run, earning a victory. Giolito, on the other hand, has a 5.29 ERA against the Blue Jays in his career.

Viewers can watch the game on NESN or listen on WEEI-FM 93.7.

