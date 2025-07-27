Sports
Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park
BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox will face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night for the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. The matchup begins at 7:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.
In Friday’s opener, the Dodgers defeated the Red Sox 5-2, with Teoscar Hernandez hitting a two-run homer and driving in three runs. With the loss, Boston’s record since the All-Star Break dropped to 2-5, placing them in a challenging situation according to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who referred to the series as a ‘gauntlet’ against top National League teams.
Notably, Mookie Betts did not appear in the Dodgers’ lineup for the first two games of the series. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Betts is in Tennessee attending to a personal matter. In his absence, Garrett Crochet is set to start for Boston, while Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers lineup includes prominent players such as Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Kershaw, a seasoned left-hand pitcher, holds a 4-1 season record with a 3.27 ERA.
On the other hand, the Red Sox will feature a lineup with Alex Bregman and Trevor Story, along with Crochet, who boasts an impressive 2.19 ERA this season. However, Crochet has found difficulty against the Dodgers, posting a 0-1 record and an 0.00 ERA in three previous appearances.
As the teams prepare for the clash, statistics indicate the Red Sox have struggled to score, failing to exceed two runs in five of their last seven games. The Red Sox and Dodgers will aim for a decisive outcome as they enter the second game of their series.
Recent Posts
- Max Verstappen Wins Sprint Race, Red Bull Starts New Era Strong
- FC Barcelona Prepares for Preseason Opener in Kobe
- Carrie Underwood Thrives as a Country Girl on Her Farm
- Barcelona’s Young Star Roony Bardghji Impresses in Pre-Season Training
- Città di Monza Aims for Promotion After Challenging Seasons
- ESPN Host Shae Peppler Cornette Wears Packers Jersey, Apologizes to Bears Fans
- Tbilisi Extends Transport Hours for Justin Timberlake Concert
- Golf Tournament Update: Players Ranked at Highland Meadows
- Martin Zubimendi Makes First Start for Arsenal Against Newcastle in Singapore
- Big Ten QB Rankings: Allar Leads as Freshmen Face Challenges
- Barcelona to Face Vissel Kobe in Preseason Friendly
- FC Barcelona Kicks Off Preseason Against Vissel Kobe in Japan
- Ralph Macchio Pushes Movie Release After Cobra Kai Finale
- Man Drops Paternity Claims Against Jay-Z After Years of Legal Battle
- Freddy Fazbear Returns in Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Teaser for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Revealed at Comic-Con 2025
- Court to Enforce Subpoena Against Ovitz in Ormond Lawsuit
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $350 Million for Saturday Drawing
- Marshawn Lynch Produces Documentary on Seahawks’ Relocation Battle
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Net Worth Reaches $2 Million Amid Rising Fame