Red Sox Host Dodgers in Key Matchup at Fenway Park

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox will face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night for the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park. The matchup begins at 7:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.

In Friday’s opener, the Dodgers defeated the Red Sox 5-2, with Teoscar Hernandez hitting a two-run homer and driving in three runs. With the loss, Boston’s record since the All-Star Break dropped to 2-5, placing them in a challenging situation according to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, who referred to the series as a ‘gauntlet’ against top National League teams.

Notably, Mookie Betts did not appear in the Dodgers’ lineup for the first two games of the series. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Betts is in Tennessee attending to a personal matter. In his absence, Garrett Crochet is set to start for Boston, while Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers lineup includes prominent players such as Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Kershaw, a seasoned left-hand pitcher, holds a 4-1 season record with a 3.27 ERA.

On the other hand, the Red Sox will feature a lineup with Alex Bregman and Trevor Story, along with Crochet, who boasts an impressive 2.19 ERA this season. However, Crochet has found difficulty against the Dodgers, posting a 0-1 record and an 0.00 ERA in three previous appearances.

As the teams prepare for the clash, statistics indicate the Red Sox have struggled to score, failing to exceed two runs in five of their last seven games. The Red Sox and Dodgers will aim for a decisive outcome as they enter the second game of their series.