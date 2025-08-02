Red Sox Keep Aroldis Chapman Amid Trade Deadline Frenzy

BOSTON, Mass. — As the MLB trade deadline approached on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox fielded numerous inquiries about their All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman. However, team officials decided they would not part ways with the hard-throwing lefty, General Manager Craig Breslow confirmed.

Chapman, who signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with Boston last December, has emerged as a critical asset in the Red Sox’s playoff push. Breslow stated, “There are teams that were doing their due diligence and checking in. Clearly, we recognize what trading someone like Chappy would mean, and so we didn’t have the appetite to go down that path.”

Breslow emphasized that keeping Chapman allows manager Alex Cora to confidently call upon him in high-pressure situations, particularly during their chase for a postseason berth.

At 37 years old, Chapman has excelled this season, ranking among the top relievers in key performance metrics. He holds a 1.29 earned run average (ERA) over 30 innings, making him a vital piece of the Red Sox bullpen.

Despite historical trends, including past trades that led to World Series wins for Chapman, the Red Sox are focused on maintaining their current roster, which holds the second American League wild-card spot. Breslow noted, “All 26 guys on our roster were contributing to what we were doing, and it was best to leave that group as it was.”

Injuries have also been a concern for the team. Infielder Marcelo Mayer is seeking a second opinion on his strained wrist, while right-hander Tanner Houck is consulting with doctors regarding his flexor injury. Their statuses remain uncertain, which could impact the roster as the playoffs near.

In an intriguing subplot, Chapman’s former teammate Carlos Correa was reacquired by the Houston Astros from the Minnesota Twins just before the trade deadline, leading to an exciting matchup as Correa returns to Fenway Park.

Looking ahead, the Red Sox have not announced a starter for their upcoming game against Minnesota, but players including Cooper Criswell and Kyle Harrison are contenders. The team aims to capitalize on their current momentum as they continue their season.