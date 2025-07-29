Red Sox Look for Momentum Ahead of Upcoming Trade Deadline

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox are showing signs of resilience as they navigate a challenging season. Earlier this month, the team faced a rough patch, losing six consecutive games, leaving many to question their performance on the field.

Pitcher Walker Buehler had a rough ERA of 6.03, leading to speculation about his place in the rotation. With Kutter Crawford sidelined due to season-ending wrist surgery and Tanner Houck unavailable due to injuries, the Sox had limited options for change. Rookie second baseman Roman Anthony was also demoted after struggling with a .154 batting average over 39 games.

Despite these setbacks, the Sox turned a corner in a recent game, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to score three runs in a quick succession. Roman Anthony hit a triple off the wall, and Alex Bregman followed with a home run, showcasing the team’s fighting spirit.

Ceddanne Rafaela emphasized the team’s recent success, stating, “We’re playing really good baseball the last month and a half. We believe we are a good team.” Currently, the Sox are 57-50, holding a narrow lead for the second American League wild card.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Sox remain proactive in seeking improvements. Manager Alex Cora noted, “Our job is to win games. We need reliable players, especially pitching.” The team owner and chief baseball officer are in discussions regarding potential additions to strengthen the roster.

Rafaela’s defensive skills are a highlight for the Sox, leading all American League center fielders in Outs Above Average, raising hopes for a postseason appearance. With consistency in performances, players believe they deserve reinforcements by the trade deadline.

The Red Sox have a critical game against the Philadelphia Phillies later today. After struggling offensively in the previous two games, they aim to bounce back with Lucas Giolito on the mound. Giolito’s last performance was shaky, and the Sox hope for better results as they seek to avoid a sweep.

As the team prepares for this challenge, the pressure is on to deliver a strong finish as the regular season heats up.