Red Sox Look for Seventh Straight Win Against Royals

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox will aim to extend their winning streak to seven games as they face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday evening. The matchup begins at 7:10 p.m. and will be broadcast on NESN.

The Red Sox kicked off the three-game series with an 8-5 victory over the Royals on Monday, taking a commanding lead with five runs in the first inning. The Royals made a late attempt to rally but fell short.

Boston will be missing outfielder Roman Anthony in the lineup on Tuesday as he was a late scratch due to back tightness. Manager Alex Cora indicated that the rookie is being rested for this game.

On the mound for the Red Sox will be Garrett Crochet, who holds a 2.23 ERA this season and boasts a record of 12-4. He has faced the Royals before, with mixed results.

Countering for the Royals is rookie right-hander Ryan Bergert, who will be making his debut after a recent acquisition from the San Diego Padres. Bergert has a 2.78 ERA with a 1-0 record this season in the minor leagues.

Fans can expect an exciting matchup as statistics show the Royals’ batters have not faced Bergert yet. Conversely, the Red Sox hitters will look to take advantage of Bergert’s inexperience at the major league level.

Monday’s win gave the Red Sox 13 victories in their last 14 games at Fenway Park. Crochet has a history of performing well against the Royals, with a 1.62 ERA in eight career appearances.

Cora expressed confidence in Crochet’s ability to lead the team on the mound. “He has the stuff to get the job done,” Cora said. “We just need him to make a few adjustments.”

With the stakes raised, each team is looking to capitalize on the other’s weaknesses. Fans will be eager to see if the Red Sox can quickly build on their momentum.

The Royals hope to bounce back after Monday’s loss and fight for a win in the series. The atmosphere at Fenway promises to be electric as both teams vie for victory.