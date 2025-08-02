Red Sox Maintain Confidence in Roman Anthony as Leadoff Hitter

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Boston Red Sox are sticking with Roman Anthony as their leadoff hitter for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. Manager Alex Cora announced the decision after watching Anthony’s performance over the weekend.

Anthony, who has excelled in the top spot, will lead off as the team looks to capitalize on a recent victory against Los Angeles. Boston is sending out the same lineup that won on Sunday, which includes Ceddanne Rafaela at second base, Abraham Toro at first base, and Carlos Narváez behind the plate.

Cora indicated that this decision is more than just a temporary fix. “Probably (go with that) moving forward,” he said. “He’s done it his whole life. I feel like now, where we’re at as a team and what Jarren (Duran) is doing offensively, too, we can be more creative hitting third.”

The Red Sox are currently on a quick three-game road trip to play the Twins, who recently began a sale of players, trading pitcher Chris Paddack to the division rival Tigers. Minnesota will counter with 24-year-old righty Simeon Woods Richardson, who boasts a 2.14 ERA in his last seven outings.

On the mound for Boston is rookie Richard Fitts, who struggled in his last start, allowing four earned runs in just over three innings against Philadelphia. The Red Sox have a 4-5 record since the All-Star break.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET at Target Field. The game will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI 93.7 FM. The matchup features Fitts (1-4, 4.86 ERA) going up against Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.14 ERA).

Boston’s lineup for the game includes Anthony in the leadoff position, followed by Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Trevor Story, Masataka Yoshida, Carlos Narváez, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Abraham Toro.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Red Sox, currently holding the second Wild Card spot, are looking to bolster their lineup and pitching staff, potentially adding a first baseman and starting pitchers.