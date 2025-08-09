Red Sox make lineup changes ahead of pivotal series against Padres

SAN DIEGO, CA — The Boston Red Sox are set to take on the San Diego Padres in their first game of a three-game series at Petco Park at 9:40 p.m. ET on Friday. Masataka Yoshida will bat fifth in the lineup, and Connor Wong will be behind the plate as the starting catcher.

Before the game, the Red Sox may announce a roster move that could involve adding catcher Alí Sánchez. The status of Carlos Narváez, who is dealing with a knee injury, remains uncertain. If Narváez is day-to-day, Boston might keep three catchers on the 26-man roster temporarily, possibly sending either reliever Isaiah Campbell or utility player David Hamilton to Worcester.

On the mound for the Red Sox, right-hander Nick Pivetta (11-3, 2.73 ERA) will face off against Padres righty Walker Buehler (6-6, 5.74 ERA). Pivetta has been notable this season, posting 136 strikeouts in 128 and two-thirds innings.

The Red Sox lineup includes Roman Anthony in left field, Jarren Duran in center field, and Ceddanne Rafaela playing second base. This matchup is particularly important as both teams vie for playoff positioning, with Boston currently holding a wild card lead.

As the game unfolds, fans will be looking for key performances on both sides, with the Red Sox aiming to capitalize on Pivetta’s recent success on the mound.