Red Sox Make Roster Moves Ahead of Yankees Series

NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox made significant roster changes this week as they prepared for a four-game series against the New York Yankees. After struggling in their previous games, losing six of nine, the team’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, took action.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox optioned left-handed pitcher Jovani Morán to make room for Brennan Bernardino, who has proven to be a reliable asset out of the bullpen. Bernardino expressed relief at being back, saying, “I feel great. The time there was good for me.”

Following that, the team decided to designate struggling right-hander Isaiah Campbell for assignment and replaced him with Richard Fitts, who has a respectable 3.78 ERA in his last two seasons with the Sox. Fitts is expected to provide much-needed innings in relief as the Sox navigate their rotation.

On Thursday, the team made another change by designating infielder Abraham Toro for assignment, promoting David Hamilton in his place. Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Toro’s contributions but acknowledged that his recent slump in performance could no longer be overlooked.

As the series with the Yankees began, Cora expressed optimism about the revised roster. “I think we were more dynamic,” he remarked. The Sox are hoping these changes bring renewed energy as they contend for a playoff spot.

However, the week’s moves did not come without challenges. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu was placed on the injured list due to a calf strain, prompting the call-up of Justin Garcia from Triple A Worcester.

Garcia quickly adapted to the atmosphere of Yankee Stadium, arriving just before the game on Thursday night. His promotion adds fresh talent to a roster looking to bounce back from recent losses.

As the series continues, the Red Sox hold a crucial position in the playoff race, and these roster adjustments could make all the difference. With new energy infused into the lineup, fans remain hopeful for a successful stretch run.