Red Sox Manager Cora Prefers Outfield for Rookie Roman Anthony

PHILADELPHIA — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has made it clear he prefers to see rookie Roman Anthony play in the outfield rather than serve as the designated hitter. Anthony joined the Red Sox in June and has started as a DH 12 times, but Cora stated he hopes to limit that number over the remainder of the season.

Before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cora told reporters, “I don’t like the kid to be a DH. Never, hopefully, while I’m managing. It’s a good time for him to play the outfield. Whenever we have a chance for him to play the outfield, we’ll do it.”

With a crowded outfield that includes Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu, Anthony’s performance has made him a valuable asset. He statistically boasts a .369 on-base percentage (OBP) in 149 plate appearances, reaching base in 15 of his last 16 games. Cora expressed confidence in Anthony’s abilities.

“We can play Roman in the outfield, and we’ll maximize the roster,” Cora said. His need for development has become evident, especially after a challenging week where he set a record as the first Red Sox player to strike out four times in consecutive games.

After a rough series against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he faced pitchers like Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sánchez, he reflected on his performance: “As a young guy, it’s all part of that learning curve. You go through those bumps in the road, but I’m not going to let it faze me. I’m going to continue to move on.”

In the finale against the Phillies, despite a slow start, Anthony managed to contribute with a walk and a double, ending up 1-for-2. Cora noted that Anthony’s absence from the lineup was more about team strategy than his performance level.

“It’s part of the schedule,” Cora mentioned about the Red Sox’s overall struggles at the plate. “We’ve got to show up tomorrow and win a game.” Anthony is slated to play left field and bat third for Friday’s matchup against the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. ET.