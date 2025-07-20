Sports
Red Sox, Mets Discuss Potential Trade for Jarren Duran
Boston, MA – Reports have surfaced that the New York Mets are considering a trade for Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran. The deal would likely send prospects Brandon Sproat, Ryan Clifford, and Blade Tidwell to Boston.
Joe DeMayo from SNY reported that despite Boston’s impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins leading up to the All-Star break, the team may still explore moving Duran. The Red Sox are deep in outfield talent and could benefit from bringing in quality pitching.
Duran’s performance this season has been somewhat below expectations, as he holds a .749 OPS. However, he has accumulated 25 doubles, 10 triples, eight home runs, and 16 stolen bases up to the All-Star break. Importantly, Duran is under team control through 2028, adding value for any interested teams.
If the trade goes through, the Mets would bolster their outfield with Duran joining Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto, creating potentially one of the strongest lineups in baseball. The prospective trade is noteworthy as it could enhance the Mets’ chances of contending in the near future.
For the Red Sox, acquiring Sproat and Tidwell could strengthen their pitching staff for years to come. Clifford is viewed as a possible long-term answer for first base.
While trades between two contending teams are rare, the components of this deal appear to benefit both sides. The Mets would gain an impact player immediately, while the Red Sox would invest in future talent.
