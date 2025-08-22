Red Sox Move Walker Buehler to Bullpen Amid Struggles

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The Boston Red Sox have announced that starting pitcher Walker Buehler will be moving to the bullpen, manager Alex Cora confirmed on Friday. The decision follows a challenging season for the right-hander, who has posted a 5.40 ERA over 22 starts.

Buehler, signed to a one-year, $21.05 million contract this offseason, has struggled to maintain consistency on the mound. In his latest outing against the Baltimore Orioles, he pitched four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and walking four batters.

“At some point, the leash I’m given has been earned,” Buehler said after the game. “I think they did the right thing in coming to get me before the at-bat.” In terms of workload, Buehler stated he believed everything was aligned until the fifth inning when issues with walks began to unfold.

Cora indicated that Buehler’s debut in the bullpen may take time to prepare but expressed confidence in Buehler’s abilities. “Whenever he’s ready, I know he’s going to help us out,” he said.

Throughout his career, Buehler has primarily been a starter, though he has pitched in relief briefly with the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning a save in the 2024 World Series. His recent performance has cited walks as a major concern, as he has recorded 54 walks in just 110 innings this season.

The Red Sox are currently determining who will fill Buehler’s vacant spot in the rotation for the upcoming game against the Orioles. As the team continues to pursue a wildcard spot, Cora remains hopeful that Buehler can regain his form in a new role.