Red Sox Open Series Against Athletics in Sacramento Tonight

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Boston Red Sox continue their road trip tonight as they face the Oakland Athletics in the first game of a three-game series at Sutter Health Park.

The game is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET, and will be broadcasted on NESN. The Red Sox are looking to build momentum after avoiding a sweep in their recent series against the Diamondbacks.

Left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet will start for the Red Sox, aiming to recover from a tough outing where he surrendered seven runs against the Guardians, despite holding a 5-1 lead at one point.

“I’m focused on bouncing back. I know what I’m capable of,” Crochet said about his recent performance.

On the opposing side, the Athletics will hand the ball to right-hander Luis Morales, who has impressed since his major league debut on August 1, allowing only 17 hits over 28⅓ innings.

This season, Crochet has a record of 14-5 with a 2.67 ERA. Morales enters with a clean slate at 3-0 and a 1.59 ERA.

The Red Sox lineup for tonight includes players like Duran, Bregman, Story, and Lowe, with Crochet trying to maintain his strong track record against the Athletics, where he has a 1.35 ERA in three career appearances.

The Athletics, currently 66-78, have key players like Tyler Soderstrom, who leads the team with 86 RBIs and 24 home runs.

As the Red Sox gear up for this matchup, they aim to boost their playoff chances, currently 4½ games ahead in the wildcard hunt. Tonight’s game is critical as the season draws to a close.

“Every game is important now. We’re focused on winning one at a time,” Crochet added.