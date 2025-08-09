Sports
Red Sox, Padres Set for Exciting Matchup at Petco Park
SAN DIEGO, CA — The Boston Red Sox, coming off a day off after their first loss in eight games, are ready to face the San Diego Padres on Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET. This matchup marks the beginning of a two-city road trip for the Red Sox.
The Padres will send former Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta to the mound. In his previous two starts against Boston, Pivetta has allowed just one run in 13 innings. The Red Sox will counter with Walker Buehler, who holds a strong career record of 6-1 and a 1.80 ERA against the Padres.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed optimism about Buehler’s performance, despite his struggles this season. “This guy is too important for us,” Cora said. “He knows he’s better than this and we know he’s better than this.”
As of now, the Red Sox stand at 64-52 while the Padres are at 64-51. Buehler has struggled recently, having allowed at least three earned runs in nine of his last 11 outings. His last appearance was a no-decision against the Houston Astros where he allowed three runs in 4⅓ innings.
In the team’s prior series, the Red Sox had a seven-game winning streak before falling to the Kansas City Royals. Meanwhile, the Padres have been on a hot streak themselves, winning nine of their last 11 games and closing in on the first-place Dodgers in the National League West.
Statistically, Boston trails Toronto by four games in the American League East but holds the top wild-card spot, one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners. Pivetta has a strong season, with an 11-3 record and a 2.73 ERA.
Fans can watch the game on NESN and listen on WEEI-FM 93.7. The matchup promises to bring exciting baseball action as both teams aim to solidify their playoff positions.
