Red Sox Pitcher Fitts Aiming for Triple Digits—and a Free Shirt

BOSTON, MA — Boston Red Sox pitcher Richard Fitts has become an unexpected source of motivation for himself in his pursuit of throwing fastballs at triple-digit speeds. In a recent conversation, Fitts shared how he is inspired by a unique reward offered by the Red Sox’ director of pitching, Justin Willard, who gives out T-shirts that say “I throw fuego” to pitchers who reach 100 miles per hour.

“I’m hoping to get one soon,” Fitts said, admitting that while the shirt is appealing, his main goal remains to get outs on the field.

Recently, Fitts hit a impressive 98.9 m.p.h. against consecutive batters during a rain-shortened game. “I look up and I see the 99, and I was like, ‘Man, maybe I’ll just throw a little harder and see if I can do it,’ ” Fitts recalled, smiling about trying to reach that milestone.

The achievement of hitting 100 m.p.h. is not just about speed; it’s also connected to a level of bragging rights within the world of baseball. “I definitely think it’s in there,” he said of the potential for reaching that elusive triple-digit figure. “It’s just trying to find it a little bit more.”

Fitts’s pitching velocity has been increasing over the season, rising from an average of 94.5 m.p.h. last year to 95.6 m.p.h. this year. On Tuesday, even his slowest pitch clocked in at 95.4 m.p.h. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high average velocity instead of just aiming for a fleeting maximum speed. “I want to have a really high average, not just a single high number,” he explained.

The Red Sox have been implementing personalized one-on-one hitter meetings instead of group sessions to ensure accountability among players, a change manager Alex Cora hopes will pay off as the season progresses. This approach aims to help players prepare better by encouraging direct discussions with hitting coaches.

As the weekend series against the Washington Nationals approaches, the Red Sox are set to maintain order in their pitching rotation. Lucas Giolito will start the opener, followed by Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet. With the team still in pursuit of a strong finish after a rough June, Fitts remains focused on improving his game, driven by both competitive spirit and the light-hearted pursuit of a new T-shirt.

“Ultimately I’m just trying to get outs, too,” Fitts reiterated, showing that while he has fun with his goals, his dedication to his craft remains his top priority.