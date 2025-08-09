Sports
Red Sox Pitching Rotation Faces Pressure Ahead of Padres Game
BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox are contemplating changes to their pitching rotation as the regular season draws to a close. According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, they are specifically evaluating veteran Walker Buehler ahead of Friday’s start against the San Diego Padres.
Buehler, 31, is under pressure to improve his performance after a rocky start to the season. His ERA currently stands at 5.74 over 94 innings across 19 starts, which has raised concerns within the organization. “Buehler could be the odd man out without a turnaround soon,” Cotillo reported, emphasizing the veterans’ shaky position in the rotation.
Among Buehler’s competitors for a rotation spot are Kyle Harrison, who recently excelled at Triple-A Worcester with five scoreless innings in his latest start, and Cooper Criswell. Criswell garnered attention after delivering a strong performance against the Houston Astros earlier this month.
The uncertain status of Buehler comes at a crucial moment for the Red Sox, who are contending for playoff positioning. The team currently holds the American League’s first wild-card spot and is only four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.
As Buehler prepares to take the mound at 9:40 p.m. ET, the outcome of his performance may heavily influence the direction of the Red Sox’s pitching strategy moving forward. NESN will provide full coverage of the game starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.
