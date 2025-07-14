Red Sox Prepare for 2025 MLB Draft with Four Day 1 Picks

Boston, MA — The 2025 MLB Draft is set to begin, with the Boston Red Sox holding four picks on Day 1. This year, the team has a total of 21 picks, aiming to strengthen its roster for the future.

The Red Sox will kick off the draft with the 15th overall pick in the first round. Following that, they have a competitive balance pick at No. 33, which was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers. Additionally, Boston will select a compensatory pick at No. 75.

On Sunday, July 13, the Red Sox are expected to announce their first-round pick, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Oklahoma. This selection is critical as the team seeks to add young talent to its pitching staff.

As the draft unfolds over two days, the Red Sox will look to maximize their opportunities to develop competitive players for the upcoming seasons. MassLive will provide updates on all of the team’s selections as they happen on July 13 and 14.

Baseball experts and fans alike are eager to see how Boston’s strategies will play out, particularly with the team holding such a significant number of picks this year. The draft will be closely watched for the potential impact on the Red Sox’s long-term success.