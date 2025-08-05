Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia Named Player of the Week

WORCESTER, Mass. — Jhostynxon Garcia is tearing it up in the minor leagues as a Boston Red Sox prospect. Currently hitting .305/.375/.587 at Triple-A Worcester, Garcia has made a striking start to August.

Known as ‘The Password’ due to his uniquely spelled name, Garcia has hit in each of his last three games and launched four home runs last week. His recent performance earned him the International League‘s Player of the Week title on Monday.

During the past six games, Garcia batted 10-for-29 with four doubles and drove in 13 runs. He has successfully registered a hit in 16 of his last 18 games, which is a remarkable feat for any player. His rising stock has ranked him as the No. 88 prospect overall, positioned second in Boston’s farm system behind shortstop Franklin Arias.

Including 33 games played at Double-A, Garcia’s overall batting line this season stands at .288/.368/.518 with 18 home runs. Among the eight International League hitters boasting a higher OPS, only top catching prospect Samuel Basallo is younger.

Despite his remarkable performance, Garcia’s path to the majors is somewhat obstructed. He currently faces competition for meaningful playing time in Boston, especially with solid players like Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, and Wilyer Abreu already on the roster.

Garcia is expected to remain in the minor leagues for the foreseeable future, although fans are eagerly awaiting the day he makes his major league debut.