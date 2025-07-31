Red Sox Prospects Shine as Payton Tolle and Luis Perales Make Impressions

BOSTON, MA — Red Sox fans are buzzing about two promising pitching prospects, Payton Tolle and Luis Perales. Tolle, a second-round pick in the 2024 draft, is beginning to make a name for himself, but fans are also focusing on Perales, whose potential might surpass Tolle’s.

Perales, 22, skyrocketed through the prospect rankings last season and was poised for a late-season MLB debut. However, he faced a setback when he underwent Tommy John surgery in June after pitching for Double-A Portland. Now, his rehabilitation is nearing completion with a return date set for late August or early September.

According to a report on Monday from SoxProspects.com, Perales is currently on a “mound progression.” The Red Sox plan to have him begin live-bullpen sessions later this month, marking a critical step before his rehab assignment. Prior to his injury, Perales showed he could be a mid-rotation starter with potential to embody a No. 2 starter or even an ace among major league pitchers.

With an elite high-90s fastball and solid secondary pitches, Perales has demonstrated skills that outshine many recent top Red Sox pitching prospects, such as Brayan Bello. Fans are left wondering: can Perales recapture his form and reestablish himself as a top-tier pitching prospect? The answer may be just around the corner.

In other Red Sox news, another significant prospect, J.T. Witherspoon, visited Fenway Park for the first time after signing with the team earlier this week. The 20-year-old right-hander, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2025 draft, expressed his excitement about joining the storied franchise. “I’ve just been waiting to see the park, man,” said Witherspoon. “Seeing this sort of park means the world to me. I want to get here as fast as possible.”

Witherspoon joined fellow 2025 draft picks Marcus Phillips and Anthony Eyanson for the visit. Phillips, who signed a $2.5 million bonus, highlighted his impressive pitching record, boasting 101 mph on his fastball. Meanwhile, Eyanson, with a $1.75 million signing, also showcased promise this season.

All three pitchers are set to spend this year developing in Fort Myers, Florida, before moving on to minor league affiliates in 2026. Fans of the Red Sox have much to look forward to as these talented players work their way into the future of the franchise.