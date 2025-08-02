Red Sox Retain Aroldis Chapman Amid Trade Deadline Talks

BOSTON, MA – In a busy lead-up to the trade deadline on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox fielded calls regarding All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, but ultimately decided to keep him, according to Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

“There are teams that were doing their due diligence and checking in,” Breslow said. “Obviously, we recognize what trading somebody like Chappy would mean, and so didn’t have the appetite to go down that path.” Keeping Chapman in the bullpen is crucial as they push for a playoff spot.

Chapman, 37, signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Sox last December. He has been exceptional this season, ranking fourth among 187 relievers in ERA at 1.29 and third in strikeout rate at 38.8 percent.

His past history includes two trades at the deadline in which he went on to win the World Series both times. The Red Sox, currently holding the second wild-card spot in the American League, were not inclined to make significant changes without a good reason.

Breslow stated, “Over the last two to three weeks, it became clear that all 26 guys on our roster were contributing to what we were doing.” He noted it was better to keep the team intact than disrupt the harmony by making a trade.

Injuries to players like infielder Marcelo Mayer and right-hander Tanner Houck also weighed into the decision-making. Mayer is seeking a second opinion on his wrist injury, while Houck continues to assess his own health issues.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros made headlines by re-acquiring Carlos Correa, which stoked excitement among former teammates, including Alex Bregman, who expressed his eagerness to perform against Correa now playing third base.

The Red Sox have not revealed their starter for Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, but Breslow hinted it would not be new acquisition Dustin May from the Dodgers.

As the team faces the challenges ahead, including injuries and the trade decisions made, Breslow concluded, “We’re a much better team when [manager Alex Cora] can call down to the bullpen and get Chapman up for the ninth inning with a lead.”