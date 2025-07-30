Red Sox Retain Jarren Duran Amid Trade Rumors

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox have decided to keep outfielder Jarren Duran as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Earlier this season, the team traded away star Rafael Devers but is now focusing on strengthening their roster for a playoff push. With Duran’s name circulating in trade rumors recently, reports indicate that the Red Sox are no longer considering a deal involving him.

Rob Bradford of WEEI reported on Monday that “multiple major league sources” confirmed the team’s shift away from trading Duran. This news comes as a significant relief for the Red Sox clubhouse, particularly since the team is in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot.

Duran has been having an impressive season, boasting a .259 batting average, nine home runs, 55 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. He currently leads the American League with 12 triples, second only to Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Red Sox are also expected to play Ceddanne Rafaela more at second base while Duran remains in center field. This adjustment follows the recent injury to the team’s top prospect, Marcelo Mayer, who has been placed on the injured list.

While the Red Sox are likely done with dealings concerning Duran, they still plan to be active at the trade deadline. The team is reportedly seeking additional pitching options for the starting rotation and bullpen, as well as a right-handed hitter for first base.

As of now, Duran’s future in Boston looks secure, but the front office continues to explore other roster improvements ahead of the July 31 deadline. The Red Sox will face challenges ahead, but with Duran in the lineup, they can strengthen their position in the race for the playoffs.

Speaking about the speculation, Duran expressed a laid-back attitude, stating, “Honestly, the way I think about it is I have absolutely no say and no control, so why would I even give it two thoughts?”