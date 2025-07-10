Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Earns First Win Against Rockies

BOSTON, MA — Rookie righthander Richard Fitts earned his first Major League win on Monday night as the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 at Fenway Park. Fitts pitched into the sixth inning, delivering a strong performance in front of a crowd of 32,441.

The Red Sox’s victory marked their fourth straight win, improving their season record to 47-45 and keeping them just two games back in the standings. “We’ve been having fun for a few days. We want to keep that rolling,” Fitts said after the game.

Despite a career ERA of 3.31, Fitts previously struggled to secure a win, starting the season with an 0-4 record. Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised the rookie’s efforts, saying, “He’s been good for us. Very good. Gives us a chance to win almost every time.”

The Red Sox’s offense came alive, contributing to Fitts’s success with 14 hits, seven of which were for extra bases. Roman Anthony stood out, going 3 for 5, including a two-run homer. Romy Gonzalez also contributed with a two-run homer and a triple, while Wilyer Abreu added an RBI double. Fitts himself allowed three runs, two of which were earned, over five innings.

The Rockies opened the scoring with a single by Brenton Doyle in the second inning, but the Red Sox quickly responded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the same inning. They extended their lead to 5-1 by the fifth, highlighted by Gonzalez’s triple and Anthony’s long home run.

As the game progressed, the Rockies attempted to close the gap by scoring two runs in the sixth inning, but the Red Sox offense proved too powerful. Fitts celebrated his first victory with a lineup card as a keepsake, saying, “It’s a big accomplishment for me. Hopefully, it’s the first of many.”

The Red Sox look forward to continuing their winning streak against the Rockies in the next game of the series.