Red Sox Seek to End Losing Streak Against Blue Jays Tonight

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox are looking to snap a five-game losing streak as they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Before the game, the Red Sox made a key announcement regarding their lineup.

The team placed infielder Marcelo Mayer on the Bereavement List and recalled infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to fill his spot. The Red Sox shared the news on their official account on X. Mayer’s absence could last up to three days, which may mean he will miss the entire series against Toronto.

Mayer was called up to the majors in May following an injury to Alex Bregman. In his time with the Red Sox, he is batting .206 with four home runs and seven RBIs while filling in at third base, second base, and shortstop.

In response to Mayer’s absence, Sogard has been given the chance to step in. He has played in 14 games with the Red Sox this season, hitting .245 without any home runs or RBIs. Sogard is expected to play third base and bat ninth on Friday.

The Red Sox, currently sitting at 40-42, remain competitive in the American League wild card race despite their underwhelming record. Their upcoming match against the Blue Jays is crucial, considering their recent struggles.

Tonight’s game is set to begin at 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.