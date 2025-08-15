Red Sox Seek Home Advantage Against Marlins After Road Struggles

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox return home to face the Miami Marlins on Friday at 7:10 p.m. after a tough road trip that saw them secure only two wins in six games against the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros.

Currently placing second in the American League East, the Red Sox trail the Toronto Blue Jays by five games. They are also in the hunt for a wild-card playoff spot as they settle into the final stretch of the regular season.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito aims to bounce back following a disappointing outing against the Padres, where he struggled with his mechanics and allowed four walks in one inning. Giolito, who boasts a season record of 8-2 and a 3.77 ERA, reflected on his previous performance, acknowledging, “I lost feel for my mechanics. I truly believe that if I had just gotten out of that fifth inning, made the adjustment, then we would have won that game.”

This weekend marks Players’ Weekend across Major League Baseball, allowing players to express their individuality with custom gear. Giolito is looking to make a statement, hoping to regain form against the Marlins, whose starter Sandy Alcantara holds a 6-11 record and a 6.55 ERA this season.

The lineups for the game include key names such as Anthony, Bregman, and Duran for the Red Sox, while the Marlins will feature Edwards, Stowers, and Ramírez. Fans can tune in via NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7.

Boston’s recent struggles include just 40 remaining games, 24 of which are against teams with sub-.500 records. Giolito’s performance against Miami could be crucial, as he looks to improve on his last outing, where he struck out eight batters in a previous matchup.

With the Red Sox on the brink of a playoff push, manager Alex Cora emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and staying focused. The excitement surrounding this series will also be spotlighted by an upcoming Jarren Duran lookalike contest set to take place at Fenway on Saturday.

In an era dominated by competitive baseball, both teams aim to capitalize on any advantage as the season moves towards its climax.