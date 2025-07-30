Red Sox Seek Pitching Help Ahead of Trade Deadline

BOSTON, Mass. — As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the Boston Red Sox find themselves in need of starting pitching. Following an injury to shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the team’s ability to trade from their major league outfield has diminished, complicating their search for reinforcement.

On Monday, the Red Sox faced off against the Minnesota Twins, where Richard Fitts’ struggles highlighted the urgency for a reliable pitcher. The team’s management, led by Craig Breslow, is evaluating potential options to strengthen their rotation.

One name that has emerged is Adrian Houser, who is currently enjoying a breakout season with a 2.10 ERA over 11 starts. Though not a high-strikeout pitcher, Houser’s solid control is evident with an 8% walk rate and a remarkable 58% groundball rate, making him an intriguing option for the Red Sox.

Another consideration is left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk, whose flat fastball has drawn interest. Breslow is known for his affinity for such pitchers, and with some adjustments, Waldichuk could become a valuable asset.

Additionally, the team is monitoring the situation of Mike Soroka, who has excelled against right-handed hitters but falters when facing lefties. Finding a way to enhance Soroka’s repertoire, potentially by adding a cutter, could help address his weaknesses.

Jose Soriano is also on the radar. The hard-throwing right-hander has a groundball-heavy approach, which could complement the Red Sox’s infield defense. With a sinker averaging 97 mph, his ability to induce groundballs makes him an appealing target.

As the deadline draws near, the Red Sox must weigh their options carefully. The combination of injuries and the quest for pitching depth makes this a pivotal moment for the organization.