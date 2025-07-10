Sports
Red Sox Send Richard Fitts to Triple-A, Call Up Isaiah Campbell
BOSTON — Richard Fitts has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester as part of a roster shakeup by the Boston Red Sox before their game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. The team has called up reliever Isaiah Campbell to join the bullpen.
This move comes as the Red Sox are expected to activate rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins later this week, likely for a start against the Tampa Bay Rays. With Dobbins still on the injured list, sending Fitts down allows the team to reinforce their bullpen for a few days.
Campbell, 27, made the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster in 2024 but had a challenging first season with the team, appearing in only eight games due to injuries. He was traded from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Luis Urías but was non-tendered last offseason. In 2025, Campbell has impressed in Worcester, posting a 3.89 ERA over 39 ⅓ innings with 33 strikeouts.
Fitts, who has made eight starts this season, has a 4.28 ERA. He pitched well in his latest outing, allowing two earned runs while striking out six in 5 ⅔ innings during Monday’s game against the Rockies. However, his performance was not enough to secure his spot in the rotation.
Manager Alex Cora noted the need for a fresh arm in the bullpen, citing the heavy usage of certain pitchers in recent games. “For now, this makes sense,” Cora commented on Fitts’ optioning. “(Bullpen) usage the last few days has been up there.”
The Red Sox are dealing with a roster crunch as they prepare for the returns of outfielder Masataka Yoshida and infielder Alex Bregman. Yoshida is expected to be activated Wednesday, while Bregman could return this weekend, adding complexity to the team’s lineup. Cora commented on the ongoing adjustments, stating, “This is the nature of the roster.”
In addition to Fitts’ move, veteran reliever Liam Hendriks has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to hip inflammation. He recently experienced a setback in his recovery, prompting the team to seek further medical opinions.
As the Red Sox navigate these changes, their focus remains on bolstering the roster for the second half of the season.
Recent Posts
- Salma Hayek Pinault Shines on 2025 SI Swimsuit Cover
- Severe Weather Forces Postponement of Philadelphia Union Match
- Bryce Harper Breaks Slump, Leads Phillies Over Giants
- Mika Amonsen Cast as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue
- Queer Icons Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa Revive ‘Bette Davis Eyes’
- Braves Seek to Maximize Drake Baldwin’s Impact Amid Lost 2025 Season
- Wicked: For Good Concert Special Set for November 6 Broadcast
- Jordan McLaughlin Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
- Celebrity-Approved Beauty Tools on Sale for Prime Day 2025
- Athletics Activate Miguel Andujar, Option Colby Thomas
- Jackie Chan’s Legacy in Martial Arts Cinema Explored
- Teen Arrested for Parents’ Murders in Carroll County
- JJ Quinerly Shines for Dallas Wings with Career-High 18 Points
- Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Earns First Win Against Rockies
- Guardians Face Tough Times as Pitching Woes Continue
- Red Sox Face Rockies in Series Opener at Fenway Park
- Hello Kitty Night Arrives at BMO Stadium for LAFC Match
- Jonathan Majors Protects Meagan Good During Fan Encounter
- Red Sox Send Richard Fitts to Triple-A, Call Up Isaiah Campbell
- Gov. Adriana D. Kugler Discusses Inflation and Federal Reserve Policies