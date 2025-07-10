Red Sox Send Richard Fitts to Triple-A, Call Up Isaiah Campbell

BOSTON — Richard Fitts has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester as part of a roster shakeup by the Boston Red Sox before their game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. The team has called up reliever Isaiah Campbell to join the bullpen.

This move comes as the Red Sox are expected to activate rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins later this week, likely for a start against the Tampa Bay Rays. With Dobbins still on the injured list, sending Fitts down allows the team to reinforce their bullpen for a few days.

Campbell, 27, made the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster in 2024 but had a challenging first season with the team, appearing in only eight games due to injuries. He was traded from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Luis Urías but was non-tendered last offseason. In 2025, Campbell has impressed in Worcester, posting a 3.89 ERA over 39 ⅓ innings with 33 strikeouts.

Fitts, who has made eight starts this season, has a 4.28 ERA. He pitched well in his latest outing, allowing two earned runs while striking out six in 5 ⅔ innings during Monday’s game against the Rockies. However, his performance was not enough to secure his spot in the rotation.

Manager Alex Cora noted the need for a fresh arm in the bullpen, citing the heavy usage of certain pitchers in recent games. “For now, this makes sense,” Cora commented on Fitts’ optioning. “(Bullpen) usage the last few days has been up there.”

The Red Sox are dealing with a roster crunch as they prepare for the returns of outfielder Masataka Yoshida and infielder Alex Bregman. Yoshida is expected to be activated Wednesday, while Bregman could return this weekend, adding complexity to the team’s lineup. Cora commented on the ongoing adjustments, stating, “This is the nature of the roster.”

In addition to Fitts’ move, veteran reliever Liam Hendriks has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to hip inflammation. He recently experienced a setback in his recovery, prompting the team to seek further medical opinions.

As the Red Sox navigate these changes, their focus remains on bolstering the roster for the second half of the season.