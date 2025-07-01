Red Sox Shortstop Trevor Story Shines in Win Over Blue Jays

BOSTON, MA – Trevor Story led the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on June 28, showcasing his skills at the plate.

Story went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, a double, and a stolen base. His performance was crucial in helping the Red Sox secure the win.

Over the last seven games, Story’s bat has come alive, as he is hitting .308 with four runs scored and five RBIs. This marks a significant uptick in performance for the shortstop.

As of now, Story has a .234 batting average, with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs over 80 games this season. Despite a slow start, he has been instrumental in the team’s recent successes.

Fans and analysts alike are hopeful that Story will maintain this momentum as the season progresses.