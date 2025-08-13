Red Sox Shuffle Roster Ahead of Series Against Astros

HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox are making significant roster changes as they prepare for a series against the Houston Astros starting Monday night. According to multiple sources, the team has called up players from Triple-A Worcester and activated catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers.

In order to accommodate Sánchez, left-handed reliever Chris Murphy and utility player David Hamilton were optioned to the minors. Right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi was also designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Sánchez.

Sánchez, a 28-year-old catcher from Venezuela, has had a challenging season. He batted .238 with five hits in 21 at-bats while with the Toronto Blue Jays. In his time at Triple-A Buffalo, he excelled, hitting .279 with six home runs and seven doubles over 54 games.

Over four seasons, Sánchez has played 46 major league games for the Mets, Cardinals, Marlins, and Blue Jays. He is noted for his defensive skills, having caught 10 of 42 would-be base stealers in his career.

The Red Sox also welcomed reliever Luis Morán to the roster. Morán, who spent the early part of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, has made 12 appearances for the WooSox. He has posted a 3.44 ERA and struck out 26 batters in 18 and a third innings.

Morán, a former seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Twins, previously had a strong season in 2022 with a 2.21 ERA. However, he faced challenges last season, finishing with a 5.31 ERA in 43 games prior to his surgery.

Burdi, who signed a minor league contract in spring training, pitched four scoreless innings for the Red Sox before suffering a right foot injury. The 32-year-old is expected to attract interest on waivers due to his performance.

Meanwhile, utility player David Hamilton has had a tough time this season, hitting just .174 with a .227 on-base percentage. Chris Murphy, despite showing promise earlier in the season, struggled over the weekend, which may have contributed to his optioning.

The Red Sox hope these roster changes will bolster their performance as they face the Astros in Houston.