Sports
Red Sox Shuffle Roster Ahead of Series Against Astros
HOUSTON — The Boston Red Sox are making significant roster changes as they prepare for a series against the Houston Astros starting Monday night. According to multiple sources, the team has called up players from Triple-A Worcester and activated catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers.
In order to accommodate Sánchez, left-handed reliever Chris Murphy and utility player David Hamilton were optioned to the minors. Right-handed pitcher Nick Burdi was also designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Sánchez.
Sánchez, a 28-year-old catcher from Venezuela, has had a challenging season. He batted .238 with five hits in 21 at-bats while with the Toronto Blue Jays. In his time at Triple-A Buffalo, he excelled, hitting .279 with six home runs and seven doubles over 54 games.
Over four seasons, Sánchez has played 46 major league games for the Mets, Cardinals, Marlins, and Blue Jays. He is noted for his defensive skills, having caught 10 of 42 would-be base stealers in his career.
The Red Sox also welcomed reliever Luis Morán to the roster. Morán, who spent the early part of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, has made 12 appearances for the WooSox. He has posted a 3.44 ERA and struck out 26 batters in 18 and a third innings.
Morán, a former seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Twins, previously had a strong season in 2022 with a 2.21 ERA. However, he faced challenges last season, finishing with a 5.31 ERA in 43 games prior to his surgery.
Burdi, who signed a minor league contract in spring training, pitched four scoreless innings for the Red Sox before suffering a right foot injury. The 32-year-old is expected to attract interest on waivers due to his performance.
Meanwhile, utility player David Hamilton has had a tough time this season, hitting just .174 with a .227 on-base percentage. Chris Murphy, despite showing promise earlier in the season, struggled over the weekend, which may have contributed to his optioning.
The Red Sox hope these roster changes will bolster their performance as they face the Astros in Houston.
Recent Posts
- Preston School Board Cuts Spanish Program, Increases Pre-K Costs
- Bullish Global Prices IPO at $37, Valuing Company at $5.4 Billion
- Mayor Bowser Faces New Challenges Amid Trump’s Federal Intervention
- Trump Family Plans New Crypto Treasury Company with $1.5 Billion Goal
- Liverpool Sets Sights on Parma Defender Giovanni Leoni Amid Milan Interest
- Baltimore Weather: Thunderstorms Expected August 13
- Real Madrid Opposes La Liga Match in Miami, Calls for FIFA Action
- Tennessee Vols Prepare for New Era Without Star Running Back
- Spirit Airlines Warns It May Not Survive Another Year
- Christopher Waller Emerges as Top Candidate for Fed Chair
- Flash Floods Hit Raleigh and Surrounding Areas, Causing Damage
- Record High Heat Sweeps Across Both Coasts
- Glacial Outburst Threatens Record Flooding in Juneau, Alaska
- Lottery Jackpots Surge as No Winners Take Home Prizes
- CME Group Lithium Futures Reach Record Trading Volume in 2025
- New NYT Strands Game Highlights Hitchcock Films in Puzzle
- Wordle #1515 Answer Revealed: NOMAD for August 12, 2025
- New York’s Budget Gap Mirrors Great Recession Challenges
- 63-Year-Old Woman and Two Dogs Found Dead After Deerfield Fire
- NOAA Seeks Bids for New Space Weather Operations Contract