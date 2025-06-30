Red Sox Struggle After Weekend Losses to Blue Jays

BOSTON, MA — The Boston Red Sox fell further behind in the standings this weekend after dropping two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving them three games under .500. This marks the team’s seventh loss in their last eight games, raising concerns for fans and players alike.

As the Red Sox prepare to face the Cincinnati Reds tonight, they are hoping for a turnaround led by starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, who boasts a 2.06 ERA — the third-best in the American League. His performance will be crucial as he goes against Reds pitcher Chase Burns, the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, who is making his second start after averaging 98 mph with his fastball in his debut.

The lineup for tonight’s game includes the Red Sox’s Jarren Duran leading off and hitting .193 over his last 27 games. The struggling Sox must improve offensively, as they managed just four hits in a 9-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday, marking their first home shutout of the season.

“We’ve just got to be better,” Duran said, acknowledging the need for the team to rediscover their form. Meanwhile, manager Alex Cora emphasized the importance of approaching the game with confidence. “Maybe it’s the other way around, kind of like, breathe and let the game come to you,” he stated.

In the past 11 games, the Red Sox have allowed at least five runs in seven contests, a stark contrast to their earlier success of holding opponents to fewer than three runs. Crochet’s last outing saw him pitch seven shutout innings, raising expectations for his performance against the Reds.

Despite the team’s struggles, there’s anticipation as Marcelo Mayer may return after a stint on the bereavement list. The Red Sox hope this blend of fresh energy can spark a much-needed turnaround against the Reds as they look to recover from a disappointing series against the Blue Jays.