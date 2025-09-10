Red Sox Take Series Against Athletics with Refsnyder’s Record Homer

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Veteran Rob Refsnyder hit the longest home run of the season for the Boston Red Sox, a 463-foot blast, leading the team to a 6-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Refsnyder’s three-run homer capped a four-run first inning that set the tone for the game. After the game, he expressed his excitement, saying, “That’s the furthest ball I’ve ever hit, and it will probably be the furthest I’ll ever hit. It’s special to be able to do something like that.”

The win marked Boston’s second straight victory in the three-game series against the Athletics, improving their record to 81-65. They are now in a virtual tie for second place with the New York Yankees in the American League East, three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

Trevor Story and Carlos Narváez also contributed with home runs in the Red Sox’s previous game, showcasing a powerful offense that outscored the Athletics 13-0 in the first two games of the series. Romy Gonzalez, despite exiting early with left knee soreness, hit a homer and an RBI double before leaving.

“Left knee kind of locked up on me, but it’s nothing too serious,” Gonzalez said, hoping to return by Friday. He is currently batting .455 during a 12-game hitting streak.

Although the Athletics were able to tally 10 hits, they struck out 11 times against Boston’s starter Connelly Early, who made his major league debut. Early delivered an impressive performance, which helped secure the mound for the team.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay commented on his team’s struggle: “To get shut out back-to-back nights is tough. Our offense has been great all year.” He noted that the team had many opportunities but failed to capitalize on them.

Meanwhile, A’s All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson raised his batting average to .319 after collecting three hits. He remains a shining point in the Athletics’ lineup amid their recent struggles.

Looking ahead, Boston’s left-hander Payton Tolle will take the mound on Wednesday, aiming to secure the series sweep. Tolle has had a mixed start to his MLB career, with his first outing yielding solid results, but his last start ending with him allowing five runs in just three innings.

The matchup is set to be an exciting conclusion to the series as both teams aim for critical wins as the postseason approaches.