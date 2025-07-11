Red Sox Trade Talks Heat Up as Deadline Approaches

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have been making headlines as the trade deadline draws near, following a series of impressive victories against the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies.

The Red Sox currently hold the final American League Wild Card spot, prompting speculation about potential trades. One player frequently mentioned in trade rumors is outfielder Jarren Duran, who may be moved to the San Diego Padres. ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted the Red Sox’s outfield logjam as a reason for potentially trading Duran, suggesting that the team could use the trade to bolster their pitching staff.

Duran’s recent performance has enhanced his trade value. In July, he has batted .367 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 11 RBIs in just eight games. His season average stands at .262 over 93 games. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Padres could benefit from adding Duran to their lineup alongside stars like Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr.

As Duran remains under team control until the 2028 season, a move would require substantial compensation. The Red Sox might also consider a three-team trade to maximize their return.

The Red Sox have not only been focused on their outfield but have also seen promising contributions from players returning from injury. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who underwent labrum surgery in the offseason, recently completed a five-game rehab assignment prior to his activation. Yoshida is expected to help solidify the batting order and is known for his impressive on-base skills.

With the deadline approaching, the Red Sox are considering all options to enhance both their current roster and future outlook. After addressing injuries and player performances, the team’s management could make significant moves to push for a playoff spot.