Red Sox Turn Down Padres’ Trade Offer for Outfielder Duran

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox have rejected a trade proposal from the San Diego Padres for outfielder Jarren Duran, according to reports from MassLive’s Sean McAdam and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Padres offered pitcher Dylan Cease, catching prospect Ethan Salas, and an additional unnamed player in exchange for Duran, but the Red Sox swiftly declined.

Despite the interest from San Diego, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow indicated that the team is reluctant to part with their outfield depth. This comes ahead of the MLB trade deadline set for July 31.

In his breakout season in 2024, Duran posted a 6.8 fWAR, marking him as one of the best players in baseball. However, his performance has dipped this year, currently sitting at a .254 batting average with a wRC+ of 104, indicating below-average offensive production.

While the Padres have been actively pursuing Duran, the Red Sox seem inclined to keep him through the season, possibly hoping to see a revival in his performance that would increase his trade value later. Duran’s long-term control—he is under contract until after the 2028 season—makes him an appealing asset, and Boston appears willing to wait for the right opportunity.

Furthermore, the trade proposal is significant given the recent struggles of the players involved. Cease has had a disappointing season with a 4.59 ERA, and Salas has faced injury setbacks. Thus, the Red Sox have justified their decision to reject the offer based on both Duran’s potential and the uncertain conditions of the players proposed by the Padres.

As teams gear up for the trade deadline, speculation continues on who may be on the move, but for now, Duran remains a Red Sox player.