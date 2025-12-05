Red Wings Edge Bruins 5-4 in High-Scoring Showdown

DETROIT, Michigan – DECEMBER 02: The Boston Bruins faced off against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, concluding with a 5-4 loss for the Bruins on December 2, 2025.

The game was intense, as both teams fought for dominance from the start. The Red Wings capitalized on their home ice advantage, establishing a strong lead early on. At the 1:35 mark of the second period, the Bruins were down 3-0 before staging a comeback.

Jonathan Aspirot scored his first NHL goal, followed by a goal from Alex Steeves, quickly narrowing the deficit to one. Despite their efforts, the Bruins struggled to maintain momentum. A defensive lapse allowed Ben Chiarot to score, pushing Detroit’s lead back to two.

Lucas Raymond‘s power-play goal in the third period was pivotal, marking his eighth goal against the Bruins in 16 career games. The Red Wings were efficient throughout the match, with Moritz Seider contributing a goal and three points.

Boston’s goalie Jeremy Swayman was pulled early in the third period after allowing five goals on 23 shots. Joonas Korpisalo took over but could not prevent the loss. Despite the defeat, the Bruins’ fighting spirit was evident, as they managed two additional goals in the final minutes, including another from Steeves.

In a season marked by injuries, the Bruins also lost defenseman Michael Callahan during this game, adding to their struggles. Viktor Arvidsson returned to the lineup after a lengthy absence, making his first appearance since November 15. The Bruins look to improve as they return home to face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.